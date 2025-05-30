Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam had a tense exchange with a reporter in the postgame press conference after his team lost Game 5 to the New York Knicks.

The reporter in question, Indianapolis Star‘s Gregg Doyel, asked Siakam how it was possible for the Pacers to not play hard enough. This was after the talented forward expressed the Knicks played harder in Game 5.

“They played harder than us, I think,” Siakam said in response to the question prior. “Loose balls, rebounds, all that. We gotta be able to win that battle.”

It was following that answer when Doyel question inferred that Siakam felt the team didn’t play hard, period.

Doyel: Pascal, can you make sense of it for those of us who don’t play this game at this level? You know what was at stake, you said they played harder than you guys, you didn’t fight hard enough, how is that possible?

Siakam: What do you mean?

Doyel: How is it possible to not fight hard enough in Game 5 [of the Eastern Conference Finals]?

Siakam: What are you talking about? They played harder than us. It’s OK, we played hard but they played harder. What’s your point? I don’t get it.

Doyel: My point is you’re saying you got out-fought.

Siakam: That happens in a game, though, that’s basketball.

Doyel: In Game 5, at this level?

Siakam: You good? You good, bro? You’re looking for something, I know, but damn. I’m telling you, I told you, what else do you want me to tell you?

Doyel: I want you to tell me how, that’s all I’m asking.

Siakam: What about you tell me… Who is this guy? Who is this guy? What’s your name, bro?

Pacers PR representative: Gregg Doyel of the Indy Star.

This Was Not Reporter’s First Awkward Moment

Twitter/X was quick to point out Doyel was also the same person who had a very awkward exchange with Caitlin Clark a year ago.

As a point of reference, Clark makes a heart sign with her hands toward her family after games.

Before asking his question to Clark, Doyel made that sign toward her and Clark asked, “You like that?”

Doyel responded by saying, “I like that you’re here.” Clark then clarified she makes that sign for her family. Doyel then responded by saying, “Start doing that to me and we’ll get along just fine.”

Following the incident, Doyel was reportedly suspended two weeks without pay and was barred from covering Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Doyel has been a longtime columnist for the Indianapolis Star, covering the city’s sports teams. It remains to be seen if he’ll be at the next Pacers game.