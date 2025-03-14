Patrick Dumont called the Luka Doncic trade a ‘long-term move’, contradicting Nico Harrison

One of the most shocking trades in NBA history happened at the 2024-25 trade deadline. The Dallas Mavericks parted ways with perenial All-NBA PG Luka Doncic.

Not only did the Mavs part ways with a top-five player in the NBA, but they did it poorly. Mavericks GM Nico Harrison chose to only speak with the Los Angeles Lakers. When Dallas trade with Los Angeles, Harrison called it a “win now move” for the team. Recently, team owner spoke about the shocking trade and said it was a “long-term move” for Dallas. Completely contradiciting what Nico Harrison previosuly said. It’s a messy situation in Dallas to say that least.

Are the Mavericks owner and general manager on the same page?

Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont calls the Luka trade a “long term move”… contradicting what his GM Nico Harrison said, who called the trade a “win now move”. 😬 (via @TRECDallas)pic.twitter.com/a4jqsP1088 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 13, 2025



When the Dallas Mavericks initially traded away Luka Doncic, general manager Nico Harrison called it a “win now move”. However, that’s been far from what the Mavs have been able to do since the Doncic trade. They are 7-11 in 18 games without Luka Doncic on their roster. On the flip side, the Lakers are are 9-5 in 14 games with Doncic.

Recently, Mavs owner Patrick Dumont spoke at the Real Estate Council’s Bank of Texas Speaker Series. He discussed business and the events of trading away Luka Doncic to the Lakers. When the Mavericks traded Doncic, they were 26-23. Now, Dallas is 33-34 and are in danger of missing the postseason. Dumont said the Mavs also trade Doncic due to “character” and “culture” concerns.

This was evident in the playoffs last season. Dallas made a surprise run to the NBA Finals. When they won the Western Confernce, Doncic celebrated witha beer. However, there is a video of GM Nico Harrison taking the beer awat from Doncic and the player looking surprised. For several reasons, the Mavs wanted to move on from Doncic and they are living with the repercussions. Will the Mavs be a contender again after they traded away one of the best players in the league?