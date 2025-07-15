Paul George had arthroscopic surgery Monday and will be re-evaluated ahead of 76ers’ training camp

It was a season to forget for Paul George in 2024-25. He started just 41 games for the 76ers and averaged 16.2 points per game. That was the lowest total of his career in over a decade.

Philadelphia had several players deal with long-term injuries last year. Paul George was one of them. The latest news from Shams Charania doesn’t bode well for the All-Star forward. Charania noted that Paul George has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. This was to treat an injury the veteran suffered in a recent workout. He will rehab this offseason and be re-evaluated ahead of the 76ers’ training camp in the fall.

Paul George suffered a setback for the 76ers this offseason

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Monday to treat an injury suffered during a recent workout, a team official tells ESPN. George will now begin a rehab program and be re-evaluated prior to start of training camp. pic.twitter.com/cMX6uANlmY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2025



Following the 2023-24 season, Paul George was a free agent. After five years with the Clippers, George signed a four-year, $212 million contract with Philadelphia. In recent years, Paul George has dealt with several injuries. During the 2024-25 season, the nine-time all-star had groin, finger, and knee ailments. According to stats courtesy of ESPN, it was the fifth time in the last six years that George has played in fewer than 60 games.

Recently, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Paul George underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The team announced he had this procedure because he suffered an injury in a recent workout. Charania said George will begin to rehab with the team and will be re-evaluated ahead of training camp. Certainly not the news the team wanted to deliver this offseason.

I’ll say it again: Paul George entered last season healthy and got derailed by multiple injuries. He was shut down and poised to be ready for 2025-26, then this happens. Here’s hoping it’s just a bump in the road, but if not, this could become the worst contract in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/sYTMaBDive — Jacob Moreno (@jmoreno76ers) July 14, 2025

Paul George is not the only 76er who’s had arthroscopic knee surgery in the last six months. Joel Embiid had this procedure done in April and is on track to be ready for the start of training camp. Unfortunately, George’s procedure happened much later, and it could affect the start of his 2025-26 campaign.

The 76ers are coming off a season where they went 24-58, their worst finish since 1994-95. To compete in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers need at least two of their three core players to stay healthy. Last year, Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey played in just 15 games together. That cannot be the case this upcoming season if Philadelphia wants to contend for a championship.