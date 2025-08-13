Paul George Listed Among NBA’s Most Overpaid Players

Disappointing First Year in Philadelphia

Paul George’s debut season with the Philadelphia 76ers did not go as planned. Once regarded as one of the league’s top 10 players, George entered the 2024–25 campaign with high expectations after signing a four-year max contract in free agency. However, injuries and inconsistency left him far from his peak form.

The 76ers signed George to a $212 million deal last summer with the vision of pairing him alongside Joel Embiid to contend for an NBA championship. Instead, George appeared in just 41 games, missing significant time with groin, knee, and finger issues.

SB Nation Labels Contract One of the Worst

Ricky O’Donnell of SB Nation recently named George among the most overpaid players in the league heading into the 2025–26 season.

“The Sixers signed George to a four-year max deal in free agency a year ago, but he only played 41 games as he was limited by groin, knee, and finger injuries,” O’Donnell wrote. “He had another arthroscopic procedure on his left knee this summer, and at 35 years old, he now feels closer every day to going full-time as a podcaster. George’s defense, shooting, and slashing has always made him a player who can contribute to winning in a variety of roles, but like Embiid, his body started betraying him right when he signed with the Sixers. Philly is lucky they have young studs like Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and VJ Edgecombe, because it’s very hard to count on their two highly-paid veterans.”

George still has three years and $162.2 million remaining on his deal, making his health a critical factor in the team’s future.

Injuries Cloud the Bigger Picture

While the criticism is understandable, the 76ers faced numerous challenges last season. Embiid, the reigning MVP entering 2024–25, also missed most of the year due to injury. Without their star center, Philadelphia struggled to execute the plan of building a contender around the George-Embiid duo.

Questions remain about whether George will be healthy when the new season tips off. Another setback could validate his placement on “overpaid” lists. However, if George and Embiid return to form, the Sixers may yet see the investment pay off.

For now, patience could be the best approach before drawing final conclusions about his massive contract.