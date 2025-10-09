Paul Pierce Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Los Angeles

NBA Hall of Famer Found Asleep at the Wheel on 101 Freeway

Former Boston Celtics star and NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce was arrested late Tuesday on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI in Los Angeles. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the northbound 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley. CHP officers had been responding to a multi-vehicle crash when they found a Range Rover stopped in the traffic lanes near Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood.

Found Asleep Behind the Wheel

“When officers approached, they found the driver, later identified as Paul Pierce, asleep at the wheel,” the CHP said in a statement. Officers noted signs of alcohol impairment and began a DUI investigation.

Pierce, 47, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and later cited and released from custody, according to NBC4 Investigates. The case will be reviewed by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Traffic Disruption and Ongoing Review

Authorities temporarily closed lanes to handle the initial crash before discovering Pierce’s vehicle south of the scene. Traffic on the busy freeway was affected for nearly an hour as crews cleared the road and officers conducted their investigation.

The CHP did not report any injuries related to Pierce’s vehicle. Officials confirmed the investigation remains active, and further details will be released once the case reaches prosecutors.

A Storied NBA Legacy

Pierce, nicknamed “The Truth,” was drafted by Boston out of Kansas in 1998. He became a 10-time NBA All-Starduring his 19-year career, playing 15 seasons with the Celtics before finishing his career with Brooklyn, Washington, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

He is best remembered for leading the Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship alongside Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. Pierce earned Finals MVP honors after Boston defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 4–2, securing the franchise’s 17th title.

Pierce was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021, cementing his status as one of the greatest small forwards in league history.