Former Celtics Star Arrested in Los Angeles

NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce was arrested Tuesday night in Los Angeles on suspicion of driving under the influence after officers found him asleep behind the wheel of his Range Rover.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the 47-year-old former Boston Celtics legend was discovered on U.S. Highway 101 near Lankershim Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Officers had been responding to a separate crash that closed several lanes.

When traffic lanes reopened, troopers noticed Pierce’s SUV stopped on the roadway just south of the accident scene. “Officers noted signs of alcohol impairment and conducted a DUI investigation,” the CHP said in a statement. Pierce was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI, cited, and later released from custody. The case will be reviewed by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Pierce Responds on Instagram: “I’m Old, I’m Tired”

Pierce addressed the incident Thursday in his first public comments since the arrest, insisting he was not intoxicated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Truth (@paulpierce)

“Imagine being stuck in stand still traffic for 45 mins and falling asleep 🤦🏾‍♂️,” Pierce wrote on Instagram. “I took this picture that night because I never been in stand still traffic for this long. I’m old, I’m tired, and I fell asleep 🤷🏾‍♂️ I’m good y’all thanks for the love.”

Fans quickly flooded the comments with messages of support. One user wrote, “Mannnnn. I’ve done this before. Living in LA with all this traffic you gon fall asleep once or twice.” Others urged the NBA champion to use a ride service next time.

Despite his explanation, CHP officials maintain that Pierce violated state law and confirmed the incident remains under review.

“The Truth” and His Legacy

Nicknamed “The Truth,” Pierce enjoyed a 19-year NBA career, highlighted by ten All-Star selections and a 2008 NBA championship with the Celtics. He earned Finals MVP honors that same year after leading Boston past the Lakers in six games.

After retiring in 2017, Pierce became an analyst for ESPN before later transitioning to podcasting with The Truth After Dark. He remains active in basketball circles through mentorship, business ventures, and charitable work.