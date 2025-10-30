Former Celtics star focuses on responsibility after incident

Paul Pierce has hired a personal driver following his recent arrest for driving under the influence, showing a clear effort to prioritize safety and accountability. The NBA Hall of Famer’s decision comes just weeks after his DUI charge in Los Angeles.

A Change in Approach

Pierce was spotted leaving a Halloween-themed party in Beverly Hills, riding in the back of a chauffeured SUV instead of driving himself. The 46-year-old appeared upbeat, wearing a curly wig, gold chains, and a zebra-print purple jacket.

The scene contrasted sharply with the events of October 7, when police found him asleep behind the wheel of his Range Rover on a Los Angeles highway. Officers from the California Highway Patrol reported that Pierce showed signs of alcohol impairment and administered a blood test. Formal charges followed days later.

Pierce’s Response

Pierce, a 2008 NBA champion and Boston Celtics legend, addressed the situation on Threads two days after the incident.

“Imagine being stuck in stand still traffic for 45 mins and falling asleep,” he wrote. “I took this picture that night. Because I never been in stand still traffic for this long. I’m old, I’m tired, and I fell asleep. I’m good y’all thanks for the love.”

He claimed fatigue, not alcohol, led to the misunderstanding. Prosecutors, however, moved forward with the DUI case under California’s strict impaired-driving laws. Pierce is expected to appear in court for arraignment later this month.

Moving Forward

Since his arrest, Pierce has avoided major public events and seems focused on lifestyle changes. Hiring a chauffeur is one of those adjustments — a move praised by friends and fans as responsible and mature.

For many, the decision reflects a man intent on learning from mistakes while protecting his legacy. Once known for his toughness on the court, Pierce now appears determined to show the same resilience off it. As his court date approaches, the former Celtics star seems focused on moving ahead carefully — this time from the passenger seat.