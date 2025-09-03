Pelicans Agree To Deal With Garrison Brooks

The New Orleans Pelicans have reached an agreement to sign free agent forward Garrison Brooks, agent Darrell Comer informed NBA insider Chris Haynes on Tuesday.

While the terms of the contract were undisclosed, Brooks likely inked an Exhibit 10 deal. This type of contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins.

However, the Pelicans already have all three of their two-way slots occupied with guards Bryce McGowens and Trey Alexander, as well as big man Hunter Dickinson.

Garrison Brooks Could Receive Bonus If Waived By Pelicans

The Birmingham Squadron, New Orleans’ G League affiliate, recently acquired Brooks’ returning rights.

If the Pelicans sign Brooks to an Exhibit 10 deal and then waive him prior to the start of the season, he’ll receive an Exhibit 10 bonus worth up to $85,300 if he spends at least 60 days with the Squadron, in addition to his standard G League salary.

Brooks, 26, went undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2022.

He spent his rookie season in the G League with the Westchester Knicks, played in Korea for a few months in 2023, and then spent most of the past two seasons with the BC Wolves in Lithuania.

In 18 EuroCup appearances for the Wolves last season, Brooks averaged 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game. During his previous G League stint in 2022-23, he logged 13.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 30.5 minutes per contest in 37 games for Westchester.

Warriors, Spurs Inquired About Trey Murphy III

Last month, it was reported that the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs were interested in trading for New Orleans veteran wing Trey Murphy III.

The Pelicans, however, are still not listening to trade offers for the former first-rounder.

“Sources say that the Warriors have a strong affinity for Trey Murphy III and have made outreach to New Orleans as recently as this summer. Yet sources say that the Pelicans, to be clear, have batted away calls for the 25-year-old, valuing him highly,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported.

“The two-way forward will be playing on a contract in 2025-26 — at precisely $25 million — as desirable as his talent. Another team known to have registered trade interest in Murphy, sources say, is San Antonio.”

Per Spotrac, Murphy is entering the first season of the four-year, $112 million contract he signed with New Orleans last October. He is slated to earn $29 million in 2027-28 and $31 million in the final year of his deal in 2028-29.