Pelicans are set to become first NBA club to ever play in Australia

The Pelicans are bound to become the first NBA club to ever step foot and play in Australia, as they are set to compete in two pre-season matches during the month of October, as organizers recently confirmed this Tuesday morning. This is part of the league’s expansion, which has seen games taken place around the globe.

Both international clashes, will be against the teams of Melbourne, United and Phoenix, and at Melbourne Park. This is the same arena that is famous for hosting the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam. “The significance of this announcement for basketball in Australia and the NBL can’t be overstated.

“Hosting an NBA team in Australia has been a long-held dream for everyone at the NBL and to see this initiative finally come to fruition after a 15-year journey shows that much can be accomplished when you ‘dream big’,” said Larry Kestelman, owner and director of Australia’s National Basketball League.

The New Orleans squad, who are set to play in Australia on October 3 and 5, feature point guard Dejounte Murray and two-time All-Star Zion Williamson. “This is an exciting moment for our organisation and a testament to the growing global impact of the NBA.

“Bringing the Pelicans and NBA to Australia for the first time is a proud milestone and we are thrilled to be part of this unique opportunity to engage with fans in Melbourne,” stated Dennis Lauscha, president of the New Orleans franchise.

However, there might be a possibility that Zion won’t play these preseason matches for the 2025-26 campaign, as there are growing rumors around the league that the Rockets are interested in trading him for a package that includes Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason and Jock Landale.

“The Pelicans should use this rare opportunity to trade the oft-injured 24-year-old now and reset the roster around a new group of young talent,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Greg Schwartz about the forward who is averaging 26.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists over his last 15 games.