Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray (Achilles) shared a positive injury update

In the 2024 offseason, the Pelicans traded with the Hawks to acquire Dejounte Murray. New Orleans traded two first-round draft picks, Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., and E.J. Liddell.

During the Pelicans’ first game of the 2024-25 season, Murray suffered a hand injury. He proceeded to miss 17 straight games before returning in late November. On Janurary 31, Murray suffered a torn Achilles tendon vs. the Celtics. The all-star SG missed the rest of the season. Recently, Dejounte Murray shared a positive injury update on social media. An encouraging sign for Pelcians fans.

When will Dejounte Murray be cleared from an Achilles injury?

6 MONTHS AND THIS SH*T FEEL LIGHT!!! 😁 I Catch Back Up With Y’all In A Few!!! 😤😈 #DM5🖤 pic.twitter.com/PuThC0u386 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) August 20, 2025



Last season, the Pelicans had several long-term injuries that changed the trajectory of the year. Zion Williamson played in just 30 games for New Orleans. Additionally, SG Dejounte Murray had multiple injuries. One of which was tearing his Achilles tendon in late Janurary. Murray played in a career-low 31 games last season. The 28-year-old did miss the entire 2018-19 season due to injury.

Typically, the recovery timetable for an Achilles tendon injury is anywhere from 10-12 months. With that in mind, Murray might not be ready until the second half of the season for New Orleans. However, Murray shared a clip on social media of him catching an alley-oop and dunking the basketball. This has Pelicans fans thinking Murray is ahead of schedule in his injury recovery.

Dejounte Murray showing some of the progress he’s making in the recovery from his torn Achilles pic.twitter.com/fYoiBPvYiX — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) July 28, 2025

It’s only been six months sicne his serious injury on Janurary 31. Dejounte Murray has less than two months before the 2025-26 regular season begins. With the recent clip he shared, it’s possible Murray returns sooner than expected. In 2015, Wesley Matthews returned to the court just seven months after his Achilles tear.

Additionally, the late-great Kobe Bryant returned roughly eight months after his Achilles tear. On the flip side, it can take longer than expected for players to return. It took Klay Thompson 12 months and Kevin Durant 14 months to return from that injury. The recovery timeline is different for every player. From the video Dejounte Murray shared on his social media, it seems as though the SG is ahead of schedule. When will he start his first game in 2025-26?