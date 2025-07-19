Pelicans’ Derik Queen Has Wrist Surgery, Out At Least 3 Months

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Derik Queen is expected to miss at least the start of training camp after having surgery Friday to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist.

The procedure was to address a torn scapholunate ligament. It was performed by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles, according to The Associated Press.

Derik Queen Suffered His Injury During The NBA Summer League

Queen, who turns 21 in December, sustained his injury Tuesday while playing against the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA Summer League game. The Pelicans said he would be evaluated again in approximately 12 weeks.

Since the 2025-26 NBA season tips off Oct. 21, this means Queen could potentially miss the beginning of New Orleans’ campaign. The injury setback is unfortunate after a promising start to his professional career.

Queen, a Baltimore native, averaged 14 points and 11 rebounds across three NBA Summer League games, shooting 43.8% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Queen was selected 13th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2025 draft out of the University of Maryland, and the Pelicans acquired his rights in a trade.

Queen Won Big Ten Freshman Of The Year At Maryland

In 36 games (all starts) with Maryland during his freshman 2024-25 season, he averaged 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 30.4 minutes per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field and 76.6% from the foul line.

According to College Basketball Reference, Queen finished seventh in the Big Ten in points (594), third in total rebounds (323), second in defensive rebounds (239), and ninth in blocks (39).

He was also fifth in field goals (210), third in free throws (167), second in defensive rating (92.4), third in win shares (5.9), and the big man led the conference in defensive win shares (2.8).

In addition, Queen was selected to the first-team All-Big Ten and won Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors, becoming the first Terrapin to win the award since Joe Smith in 1994.

Queen To Play Alongside Zion Williamson With Pelicans

During the 2025 Big Ten Tournament, Queen scored 31 points against the eventual Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines in the semifinal. It was the most points ever scored in the tournament by a Maryland freshman.

He even led the Terrapins to their first Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2016, averaging 16.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per game on 52.6% shooting.

Putting aside his collegiate accomplishments, Queen’s size and scoring abilities makes him an excellent addition on a Pelicans squad that features former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson.

Despite his athleticism, scouts are concerned that he needs defensive improvement to make it at the NBA level, but regardless, his presence is very much needed in New Orleans’ frontcourt.