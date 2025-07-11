The New Orleans Pelicans and veteran wing Herb Jones have agreed to a three-year, $68 million contract extension, Mark Bartelstein and Kieran Piller of Priority Sports told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday. Jones now has a total five years and $97 million on his deal, with a player option in 2029-30.

Herb Jones Set To Enter Fifth NBA Season

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Jones will earn $20.9 million in 2027-28, which is the full 140% allowable increase on the final year of his current contract as a veteran.

Jones, who turns 27 in October, joins Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson as the only players under contract through at least 2027-28, per Spotrac. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Jones was selected 35th overall by the Pelicans in the 2021 NBA draft out of the University of Alabama.

In 240 career NBA regular-season games (231 starts) with New Orleans, Jones has averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 30.2 minutes per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field, 36.6% from 3-point range, and 82.4% at the free throw line.

Jones Tore His Right Rotator Cuff Last Season

Jones was limited to just 20 games last season due to a torn posterior labrum in his right shoulder. He averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 steals, and 32.4 minutes per contest while shooting 43.6% from the floor and 30.5% from deep.

The Pelicans announced in February that Jones would miss the remainder of the season after he underwent successful surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. Then-New Orleans executive vice president David Griffin also noted that Jones had “sought an additional opinion.”

In April, the Pelicans fired Griffin after New Orleans finished its disappointing 2024-25 season with a 21-61 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022-23.

Pelicans Started 47 Different Lineups Due To Injuries

The trio of Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, and Zion Williamson never stepped on the court together due to injuries. Only three players on the roster — CJ McCollum, Yves Missi, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl — played more than 60 games.

More importantly, key injuries to Williamson and McCollum led to the Pelicans selling at the deadline, which included a trade of Ingram to the Toronto Raptors.

Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado were also sidelined at one point. The injuries resulted in New Orleans starting 47 different lineups and winning its fewest games since 2011-12.

Last month, the Pelicans traded McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

On Tuesday, Washington traded Olynyk to the San Antonio Spurs for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, and a 2026 second-round pick (least favorable of Dallas, Philadelphia, and Oklahoma City), per Charania.