Pelicans’ Jordan Poole Out 7-10 Days With Mild Left Quad Strain

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole has been diagnosed with a mild left quad strain and will be reevaluated in approximately seven to 10 days, the team announced Friday.

Poole missed his first game of the season Wednesday at Dallas due to soreness in his left knee. Further testing unveiled that a mild left vastus lateralis strain has been causing his discomfort.

New Orleans acquired Poole from the Washington Wizards in an offseason trade.

The Pelicans traded CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-round pick to Washington for Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Poole led the Wizards in scoring last season, averaging 20.5 points per game to go along with 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in 68 starts.

He’s not played a full season since 2022-23 with the Golden State Warriors.

Through seven games (four starts) with the Pelicans this season, Poole is averaging 17.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and a career-high 30.3 minutes per contest.

Poole’s efficiency, however, has been anything but exceptional. He’s shooting just 35.4% from the field, the lowest since his rookie season (33.3%), and only 33.9% from 3-point territory.

In New Orleans’ 137-106 loss at Oklahoma City on Nov 2. and 116-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 4, he shot a combined 5-of-25 (20%) from the floor in 51 total minutes played.

Saddiq Bey was inserted into the starting lineup against Dallas and may keep that role while Poole is sidelined. Bey missed all of last season while recovering from a torn left ACL.

Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins, meanwhile, also saw an increase in their minutes.

The Pelicans’ schedule for the upcoming week includes games against the San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 8), Phoenix Suns (Nov. 10), Portland Trail Blazers (Nov. 12), and the Los Angeles Lakers (Nov. 14).

New Orleans is already playing without Zion Williamson, who’s sidelined with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. The Pelicans have won back-to-back games as they try to bounce back from a disappointing 0-6 start.