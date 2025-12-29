Fight Breaks Out in New Orleans

Tensions spilled over late in the third quarter during the Phoenix Suns’ 123–114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and Suns center Mark Williams got into a physical altercation after a defensive foul. The exchange escalated quickly, and both players threw punches before teammates and officials separated them. Referees ejected both players immediately.

The fight stood out in a league where on-court brawls rarely happen. Fans inside the arena reacted loudly as officials worked to regain control. Video of the incident spread quickly across social media later that night.

NBA Delivers Discipline

The NBA reviewed the incident the following day and announced suspensions for both players. Alvarado received a two-game suspension without pay. Williams received a one-game suspension without pay. The league cited fighting and escalating the altercation as reasons for the punishment.

Alvarado will miss games against the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls. Williams will miss Phoenix’s next matchup against the Washington Wizards. Both teams now face short-term rotation challenges.

FIGHT BREAKS OUT IN SUNS-PELICANS 😳 pic.twitter.com/yEjd0pha5z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2025

How the Altercation Started

The confrontation began after a whistle on a defensive play involving Alvarado and Williams. Words were exchanged following the call. Williams shoved Alvarado, and the moment quickly turned physical. Officials stepped in as punches were thrown and players rushed toward the scene.

The referees assessed technical fouls before ejecting both players. The game resumed after a delay, with Phoenix maintaining control down the stretch.

Impact on the Pelicans

Alvarado plays an important role off the bench for New Orleans. He brings energy, ball pressure, and toughness to the backcourt. His absence removes a key defensive spark during a critical stretch of the schedule.

The Pelicans will likely lean more on their reserve guards to cover those minutes. Coaches will also need to manage tempo without Alvarado’s constant pressure.

Impact on the Suns

Williams’ suspension affects Phoenix’s frontcourt depth. He provides size, rebounding, and rim protection in limited but meaningful minutes. Missing him for a game forces the Suns to adjust their rotation.

Phoenix will rely more on its remaining bigs to protect the paint. The team expects to absorb the loss but must stay disciplined.

League Message

The NBA’s response sends a clear message about maintaining control during games. Emotions run high, but fighting carries consequences. Both teams now move forward, hoping the incident stays in the past as the season continues.