Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado was carried off on a stretcher in the AmeriCup Quarterfinals

Despite it being the offseason, members of the NBA will play for their national team in the summertime. It’s a common practice each year. Pelicans’ backup PG Jose Alvarado is playing in the AmeriCup for Puerto Rico. In the quarterfinals vs. Argentina, Alvarado took a hard fall while trying to grab a rebound. He was down for several minutes before Alvarado was carried off the court on a stretcher. A scary sight for the 27-year-old.

Pelicans fans were expecting the worst when they saw Jose Alvarado go down on Thursday. It’s never a good sign when a player has to be carried off on a stretcher. However, the backup PG was quick to go on social media and share a positive message with fans. Alvarado said, “Appreciate the love yall…. But your boy good. God got me.”

Team insider Rod Walker reported it was a tailbone injury for Jose Alvarado. However, we’re still waiting for the news to drop to the public. That’s when the Pelicans fans will either take a sigh of relief or have another player miss time due to injury. Jose Alvarado played in 56 of the team’s 82 games last season and made 23 starts.

He averaged a career-high 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Alvarado’s 24.4 minutes per game was also a new personal best. During 2024-25, starting PG Dejounte Murray suffered an Achilles tear. He’ll likely miss time to start the 2025-26 season. That means Jose Alvarado could play a larger role to begin next year. Will he be available for the Pelicans after suffering an injury on Thursday with Puerto Rico?

Pelicans fans will wait with bated breath to see if Jose Alvarado suffered a significant injury. He had to be carried off on a stretcher against Argentina in the AmeriCup Quarter Finals. Sources around the league have described his injury as a “lower back and neck contusion.” New Orleans opens the 2025-26 season on October 22 vs. the Grizzlies. Pelicans fans hope Jose Alvarado will be healthy and able to play.