The Pelicans have made official the hiring of new executive vice president Joe Dumars, who hopes to change things around after a poor 2024-25 campaign. The Naismith Hall of Famer was excited to return to his home state of Louisiana, calling it a “full circle moment” in his succesful career.

The announcement was made by New Orleans this Wednesday, as the title-winning executive with the Pistons will replace David Griffin as head of basketball operations. The two-time NBA champion as a player released a statement as well, sharing his vision over how the club should go forward.

“As a Louisiana native, this is truly a full circle moment,” Joe shared. “I grew up as a Saints fan and the first AAU basketball team I played on at 16 years old was based in New Orleans, so this opportunity is very special to me on a personal level. I look forward to being a part of the Pelicans organization, and building a team that proudly represents our fans on the court and in our community.”

The 61-year-old has been serving as the NBA league office’s executive vice president of basketball operations since 2022, which came after working as the chief strategy officer of the Sacramento Kings for three years. “Joe’s achievements as a renowned Hall of Fame player, NBA champion and front office executive are indisputable.”

“I have a great deal of respect for what Joe has already accomplished as a player and executive, but more importantly I admire his character and leadership,” expressed Pelicans governor Gayle. “His vast experience and relationships throughout the NBA, along with his strong leadership qualities, will have a tremendous impact.”

Dumars started out with an executive roles right after retiring from his basketball career when he ran the Detroit organization from 2000 to 2014, building the 2004 championship team. Joe also contributed to the Pistons earning seven straight seasons of at least 50 victories from 2001-02 to 2007-08

“While at the league, he was involved in every aspect of basketball operations and got unparalleled perspective and knowledge of the most effective personnel, strategy and tactics throughout the league. That will benefit our team immediately as we move forward,” Gayle concluded.