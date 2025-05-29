Pelicans Not Expected To Trade Zion Williamson This Summer

The New Orleans Pelicans are not expected to trade star player Zion Williamson this summer. This is according to a report from The Athletic’s William Guillory.

New Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars has already had conversations with Zion Williamson and his camp. They have discussed expectations for next season and are believed to be in a good place.

The decision to send Williamson as the Pelicans’ draft lottery representative was very much a showcase of that good faith.

There has been speculation that trading Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline signaled a shift in organizational direction. It’s also worth considering that Williamson’s trade value is at an all-time low after all the time he’s missed with injury.

Williamson did finish last season quite strongly, averaging 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.4 steals in 24 games since January. He only played a total of 30 games this season after 70 in the season prior.

The 24 year old has played 30 games or fewer in four of his six seasons. He missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season and has yet to play a playoff game.

New Orleans finished last season 21-61, completely decimated by injuries throughout the roster.

Pelicans Still Can Pivot From Williamson

Even if the Pelicans don’t trade Williamson this summer, they are in a position to move on if the situation demands.

With Trey Murphy, Herbert Jones, and Yves Missi as a younger nucleus, New Orleans isn’t in a horrible place. Throw in the seventh pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and a new core is ready if called upon.

The pressure is on Williamson. The upcoming three seasons of his contract are non-guaranteed and so he is required to play at least 41 games to trigger back some level of guarantee. The more he plays, the better the Pelicans’ chances of redeeming his value.

Williamson came into the league as a highly touted prospect with his combination of strength and mobility. Injuries, though, have taken a brutal toll on his career thus far.

Now we will see if the clauses in his contract are enough to motivate a higher level of fitness and commitment to the game.