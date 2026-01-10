Pelicans Stand Firm on Zion, Murphy and Young Core

The New Orleans Pelicans have taken a clear stance as the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5 nears. Sources say the club plans to keep Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Derik Queen, and Jeremiah Fears rather than shop them around for trades. Teams around the league are being told these players will remain with New Orleans beyond the deadline.

New Orleans sits 8–31, the second-worst record in the NBA, and has struggled to find consistent success this season. Yet the organization appears committed to its current core rather than breaking it up in mid-season deals.

Zion Still Central Despite Rumors

Despite persistent trade chatter, Zion Williamson is staying put. The two-time All-Star has dealt with injuries again this season, missing time with a hip adductor strain and a hamstring issue. When available, he’s been productive, averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 56.2 percent shooting.

Williamson’s contract runs through 2028, giving New Orleans control in future seasons. That financial security makes him a building block even amid a disappointing campaign.

Zion steers baseline and muscles his way through the contact 💪 Williamson tallies 20 PTS in the first half as the Pels sit within striking distance! Tap to watch the 2nd half: https://t.co/Rul4TIG0hh pic.twitter.com/MS7743Bh0j — NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2026

Murphy, Queen and Fears Locked In

Trey Murphy III is one of the league’s most efficient two-way forwards, averaging over 21 points and six rebounds with elite shooting splits this season. That output helped generate trade interest in past off-seasons, but New Orleans isn’t entertaining serious deals now.

Rookies Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears also remain part of the team’s long-term picture. Queen has posted multiple double-figure scoring nights and appears poised to grow into a key piece. Fears has shown scoring and playmaking potential, adding depth at guard.

Herb Jones, known for his defense, is also off the table. The Pelicans recently extended his contract, locking him in through the late 2020s.

No Major Turnover Ahead

While other rotation players like Jose Alvarado or Saddiq Bey could still change scenery, New Orleans seems ready to keep its top names. The decision to hold the core signals a belief in growth over selling assets for a quick reset.

With chemistry and player development now priorities, the Pelicans hope continuity pays off as they head into the trade deadline and beyond.