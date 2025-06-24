Pelicans Trade CJ McCollum to Wizards for Jordan Poole in 4-Player Deal

The New Orleans Pelicans are trading CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday.

Wizards To Approach $100 Million In Projected Cap Space In 2026

Washington is now expected to approach $100 million in projected cap space in 2026, per Charania. The Wizards also have flexibility in $20 million of non-guaranteed contracts (Richaun Holmes, Justin Champagnie, Anthony Gill, and Colby Jones).

Gill’s $2.2 million contract becomes guaranteed on July 1, while Khris Middleton recently opted into his $33.3 million salary for next season.

The Wizards have 10 first-round draft picks through 2032. Four of those firsts were acquired in the past two seasons.

Including the Memphis Grizzlies‘ pick in June, Washington has the least favorable 2026 first of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets (if 5-30), and Los Angeles Clippers.

Because Washington is roughly $907,000 below the first apron, this trade will happen on July 6, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

CJ McCollum Eligible To Sign Three-Year, $139.1 Million Extension

McCollum, Yves Missi, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl were the only three Pelicans players to appear in more than 60 games this past season. McCollum, however, could be a free agent next offseason for the first time in his career if an extension is not reached.

Per Marks, McCollum turns 34 in September and is eligible to sign a three-year, $139.1 million extension. The Portland Trail Blazers traded the 13-year veteran guard to New Orleans in February 2022.

In 56 games (all starts) of the 2024-25 season, he averaged 21.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 32.7 minutes per contest while shooting 44.4% from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range.

Warriors Traded Jordan Poole To Wizards In 2023

Meanwhile, Poole is an interesting addition for the Pelicans. The 26-year-old was selected 28th overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA draft out of the University of Michigan.

The 6-foot-4 guard spent the first four seasons of his career with Golden State, averaging 15.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 266 games (15 starts).

Poole was once among the top young NBA standouts when he helped lead the Warriors to the 2022 title, leading the league in free throw percentage (92.5%) and finishing 15th in made 3-pointers (211).

But then came the 2023 offseason, when the Warriors traded Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second-round draft pick, and a 2030 first-round draft pick to Washington for Chris Paul.

Poole Eligible To Sign Up To Three-Year, $154 Million Extension

Poole had an underwhelming first season with the Wizards in 2023-24, averaging just 17.4 points on 41.3% shooting from the field and 32.6% from deep after logging 20.4 points with Golden State in 2022-23.

Nevertheless, the Wisconsin native managed to bounce back in 2024-25, averaging a career-high 20.5 points on 43.2% shooting from the floor and a career-best 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Per Spotrac, Poole is set to begin the third season of his four-year, $128 million contract in 2025-26. He’s slated to make $31.48 million next season and is projected to earn $34.04 million in 2026-27.

Poole is eligible to sign up to a three-year, $154 million extension starting on Oct. 1. As for Bey, the veteran wing missed the entire 2024-25 season while recovering from a torn left ACL.

New Orleans owns all of its first-round picks, per Marks. From the Brandon Ingram trade, the Pelicans have a 2027 top-4-protected first from the Indiana Pacers that is top-4 protected in 2028 if not conveyed the prior year.

They will send the most favorable of their own or Milwaukee to Atlanta in 2027 that is top-5 protected. The Pelicans also have the right to swap firsts in 2026 with Milwaukee. New Orleans has six first-rounders to work with.