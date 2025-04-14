The Pelicans just produced their worst season in two decades, which came to an end with a seven-straight defeat on Sunday at the Smoothie King Center. That game was watched from the bench by most of the team’s stars, including Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III and Yves Missi.

None knew that this would be their basketball operations chief’s last game in charge, as the New Orleans club decided to let go of David Griffin. However, the coach he hired four years ago still doesn’t know if he will be extended to continue leading the Louisiana roster.

“I haven’t had any discussions, any talks yet,” Willie Green responded after being asked about his future with the Pelicans. “I didn’t do great great. I have to take full ownership of where we are as a team. We failed. I failed.”

Nevertheless, the tactician hopes the franchise will evaluate his work fairly, which includes three previous seasons in which the team advanced qualified to a first-round playoff series and once for the Western Conference play-in tournament.

“I think that’s important. You try to look at the body of work,” the New Orleans head coach said about his four-year assessment in the Crescent City. “But I didn’t give myself this job. I had to be chosen for this position, and I’m grateful.”

The club’s 21-61 record was the second-worst in franchise history, and the worst in two decades. Seven years later, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson’s late husband Tom, bought the club and created a competitive squad.

After their most recent loss, star Trey Murphy admitted that there is an air of uncertainty around the organization, heading into the summer. “We truly don’t know who’s going back. I’m just trying to be honest with you,” the athlete said. “Nobody is safe.”

Let’s recall that New Orleans endured yet another injury-plagued season, with Williamson missing out on 52 games due to his hamstring strain, Dejounte Murray missing 51, and Herb Jones being absent for 62 matches with a shoulder injury.