The following article contains content relating to sexual abuse.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been accused of rape by an alleged former girlfriend while he was attending Duke University, according to multiple reports.

According to court documents, the two individuals began a dating relationship in or around 2018. It ended in June 2023. Williamson was a freshman at the start of the relationship and he is accused of “a continuing pattern of abusive, controlling, and threatening behavior towards the Plaintiff.”

The woman in question is identified as Jane Doe in the documents. The abuse she allegedly endured is said to take on sexual, physical, emotional and financial forms. The rape allegation is detailed as having transpired on Sept. 23, 2020 in Beverley Hills, California, where Williamson moved for training. Court documents also detail a second instance of rape at the same home on Oct. 10, 2020.

Accusations beyond that include Williamson allegedly threatening to kill not only the Plaintiff but her parents as well.

Accusations Include Extremely Controlling Behavior

The final segment of the allegations publicly shared contend Williamson was extremely controlling.

He allegedly called the Plaintiff repeatedly and would follow her home from work or have friends follow her. It’s also alleged he would regularly take her phone and laptop to look through.

Entering her apartment without permission to go through her belongings and just wait for her unannounced is also among the accusations.