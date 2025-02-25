It seems as if Zion Williamson has been leaving the beignets and po’ boys alone in recent months, as reports have surfaced revealing that the Pelicans star has been losing weight in recent months. The 24-year-old has suffered a lot of criticism suggesting he’s not in shape to play in the NBA.

ESPN’s Michael Wright was first on the scene, when he assured that the New Orleans player was currently weighing 264 pounds, which is the lighted he’s ever been since the club first drafted him six years ago. Since the start of the campaign, NBA.com listed him at 284, which means he’s been hitting the gym and improving his diet.

Zion is currently on a five-year, $197.2 million extension deal which was signed three years with the Pels, which also came along with a long list of conditions that protect the franchise from failures to maintain his weight and injury struggles. One of these stipulations expects him to keep his combined weight and body fat percentages below 295.

Zion Williamson weighs 264 lbs, the lightest he has weighed since being drafted in 2019, per @mikecwright He is listed as 284 lbs on https://t.co/50ZWc1z2ku but has been shedding weight this season 💪 pic.twitter.com/N1cA2cGavG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 24, 2025

With this latest report in hand, the former All-Star can rest assured that his condition is at its’ peak and he’s getting paid for it. Williamson has been playing well in recent weeks, especially since he returned from recent injuries, which he has had to deal with once agains since the start of the campaign, missing out on most of November and December’s games.

Despite these hamstring struggles, Zion has been playing especially well in February, as he’s been averaged 26.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per the past seven matches. Just a few weeks ago, he posted a season-high 40 points against the Sacramento Kings

However, despite Williamson playing in his best shape, the Pelicans haven’t been able to shake off their troubles. At this point in time, New Orleans remaining sitting in the dungeon of the Western Conference standings with a 14-43 mark, with no chances of making it this year to the playoffs.

We can only hope that the rest of the squad will feel inspired by the 24-year-old’s commitment and lead his locker room in the right direction. One thing for sure is, a healthy Zion is capable of leading any team to the postseason.