Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Returns From Hamstring Injury

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson made his return in Wednesday night’s 125-118 home loss to the Denver Nuggets after missing eight straight games due to a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.

Zion Williamson Appeared In First NBA Game Since Nov. 2

Williamson, 25, posted 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes of action. He finished 6-of-13 (46.2%) shooting from the field and made two of four free-throw attempts.

The former No. 1 overall pick scored six points in his first seven minutes.

“It was great,” Pelicans interim coach James Borrego said. “He got us off to a really good start. His energy, just having Zion out there for our spirit as a team, as a city, as an organization is phenomenal. We feel like we got a shot every night when he is on the floor. I think we started the game with that mentality, and we fought to the end.”

The Pelicans lost their seventh straight game despite a career-high 30 points from rookie center Derik Queen. He became the fifth rookie in the last 20 years to record at least 30 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and two steals in a single outing.

Queen credited Williamson’s presence with opening things for him.

“Even though I was the leading scorer of the game [for the Pelicans], Z’s presence and [Trey Murphy’s] presence out there is huge,” Queen said. “Having them out there, [the Nuggets] keep an eye on him and they trust me to play my game.”

Pelicans Fired Coach Willie Green After 2-10 Start

While Williamson was out, New Orleans dropped six straight and fired coach Willie Green. The Pelicans, who were 2-10 at the time of Green’s departure, named Borrego the interim coach.

New Orleans became the first team in NBA history to lose three of its first six games by at least 30 points, after allowing at least 120 points in five straight games to open a season, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Borrego was pleased to see Williamson back on the court in action.

“He looked good,” he said. “He looked impressive. The game plan was built around him, and he was a willing passer. He gave it up. They showed him bodies, and he generated a lot of quality shots for us. Really impressed by his first game back.”

The Pelicans visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.