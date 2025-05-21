The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to at least listen to offers that involve them trading down from the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The People’s Insider Jake Fischer reported for The Stein Line.

Fischer’s report also stated while the above conversation is in play, trading out of the draft entirely is not. The Sixers value bringing in a young talent at a lower than market value salary, which rookie deals generally are.

Cooper Flagg is expected to be selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks followed by Dylan Harper at No. 2 to the San Antonio Spurs.

It is after those picks where some debate rests between Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe. The NBA Draft will be held on June 25 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Sixers president Daryl Morey certainly has different options to consider heading into the summer. Moving up a couple spots in the lottery will allow Philadelphia to add a serious young talent alongside Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and Quentin Grimes. Those players could form a strong future core.

This also helps safeguard against worst-case scenarios, which could emerge with ailing superstar Joel Embiid.

The best-case scenario, of course, is Embiid returns to MVP-level form and plays the majority of next season. If Paul George can also return to the standard he has set for himself, then there is no doubting the potential of all that talent.

Next season is expected to be filled with opportunity in the Eastern Conference. The Boston Celtics being without Jayson Tatum due to an Achilles rupture has opened that door. Giannis Antetokounmpo requesting a trade and moving to the Western Conference would also cause a huge ripple effect.

None of this matters if the Sixers themselves can’t stay healthy.

Sixers Also Inclined To Keep George

There has been some speculation the Sixers might explore what attaching the No. 3 pick to George can fetch. Those rumors are said to be unfounded, according to Fischer.

It is believed the only way George would be moved is if he were to demand a trade. There is no suggestion he is inclined to do so.

If things were to change from Philadelphia’s side, that is expected to only occur in December or January when the front office gets to see how the team is performing. If Embiid still doesn’t look healthy and the team is well short of contention status, then it might be time to pivot.

The Sixers have found a way to duck the luxury tax at the trade deadline for three consecutive seasons. If things don’t pan out the way they hope, they’ll be confident they can do so once again.