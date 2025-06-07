Philadelphia 76ers Free Agency Rumors: Dennis Smith Jr. Working Out For Sixers

Former NBA guard Dennis Smith Jr. is participating in the Philadelphia 76ers’ two-day veteran minicamp, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Dennis Smith Jr. Last Played In 2023-24 NBA Season

Smith, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, has averaged 9.7 points, 4.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds over seven seasons for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, and Brooklyn Nets.

Smith’s last NBA appearance occurred with the 2023-24 Nets. He played in 56 games (two starts), averaging 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range.

The former North Carolina State star did not play in the NBA last season. He agreed to terms with the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks‘ NBA G League affiliate, last December but never played with the team.

Former NBA lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr is working out for the #Sixers, according to sources. Smith is among several participants at the team’s two-day veteran minicamp. pic.twitter.com/Gljlgvk0dj — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 5, 2025



The 27-year-old Smith most recently played four games for Real Madrid in February, but his time with the team ended after just one month. He averaged just 2.8 points in a total of 36 minutes played in those contests.

Since the 76ers are trying to get younger and healthier while improving roster depth, giving Smith a chance wouldn’t hurt the team at this point, especially considering this season’s disaster.

76ers Need To Get Healthy

Meanwhile, the 76ers just ended their disappointing season at 24-58, finishing with the league’s fifth-worst record. Philadelphia entered the season with championship aspirations after adding Paul George to form a new “Big Three” with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

However, injuries destroyed any possibility of the star trio playing together consistently throughout the course of the season. George played in just 41 games, Embiid appeared in just 19 games, and Maxey missed 30 games. In total, the “Big Three” missed 134 games combined.

As a result, the Sixers led the NBA this season with $164.21 million worth of player salaries sidelined — that’s approximately 88.58% of the organization’s payroll, according to HoopsHype.

In addition, 30 different players suited up for the Sixers and 22 players made starts. Coach Nick Nurse was forced to roll out a league-high 55 different starting lineups.

Sixers Have A Busy Offseason Ahead

At least Philadelphia has the No. 3 overall pick in this month’s NBA draft. The 76ers will send the Oklahoma City Thunder a top-4 protected first in 2026 and then Brooklyn a top-8 protected first in 2028. The pick owed to Oklahoma City is top-4 protected in 2027 if not conveyed in the prior season.

The Sixers have an unprotected first from the Los Angeles Clippers in 2028 and the right to swap first-rounders in 2029 (if 4-30), and they have nine second-round picks available to use in a trade. Philadelphia is allowed to trade its own first in 2030 and 2032.

The Sixers will also try to retain free agents Guerschon Yabusele and Quentin Grimes. The player options of Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Eric Gordon play significant role in Philadelphia’s cap flexibility.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, if all three players opt in prior to June 29, they are right at the luxury tax and $7.5 million below the first apron. The 76ers would gain an additional $1.5 million in flexibility if Gordon declines his option and then re-signs at a lower number.

It should be noted that Philadelphia has $9.5 million in nonguaranteed contracts and the team options of Justin Edwards, Ricky Council IV, Lonnie Walker IV, and Jared Butler.