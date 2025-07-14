Philadelphia is ‘optimistic’ that Joel Embiid (knee) will play in the 2025-26 regular season opener

At his best, Joel Embiid is one of the top players in the NBA. He’s capable of having 25-30 points along with 10+ rebounds on a nightly basis for the Sixers.

With his spectacular season in 2022-23, Embiid won the NBA MVP. Since then, it’s been an uphill battle for the seven-time all-star to stay healthy. In February 2024, Joel Embiid had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Just over a year later, Embiid had to have another procedure on his knee in April 2025. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that the 76ers are “optimistic” that Embiid will be ready for their regular season opener in 2025-26.

How effective will Joel Embiid be to begin next season for the 76ers?

Over the last two seasons for Philadelphia, Joel Embiid has started 58 games. The 2022-23 league MVP has missed 106 games in that span. A lingering knee injury has been a major setback for the All-NBA center. In 2023-24, Joel Embiid played in 39 of the 76ers’ 82 regular-season games. He missed 31 consecutive games due to a knee injury at the end of the season before he returned at the beginning of April.

Joel Embiid played in the postseason for the Sixers, but the team was bounced in the first round by the Knicks. After a procedure on his knee during February of that season, it would be logical for Embiid to take the summer off. However, Embiid decided to join Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He won a gold medal with America, but the extra time spent on his knee was not beneficial to the 76ers.

“Joel’s great. I talk to him probably once or twice a week. Joel Embiid is the biggest competitor I know and it’s not even close” – Tyrese Maxey (@ohnohedidnt24)

pic.twitter.com/28vtQ4tWK9 — J🐐 (@SixersJustin) July 12, 2025

The 31-year-old missed the first nine games of the 2024-25 season for Philadelphia. Due to a lingering knee injury, Embiid played in just 19 of the Sixers’ 82 games last season. He missed the final 39 consecutive games to end the 2024-25 regular season. Embiid had arthroscopic knee surgery in April 2025. General manager Daryl Morey noted that Embiid is “on track” for the beginning of training camp at the beginning of October.

Additionally, Morey said the team is “optimistic” with where Embiid’s recovery is at. Tony Jones of The Athletic noted that the big man hasn’t returned to on-court basketball activities. The next three months will be important for Joel Embiid and his recovery. It’s concerning that he’s not back on the court yet in any capacity. Sixers fans will wait with bated breath to see if Embiid can be ready and effective for the start of the 2025-26 season.