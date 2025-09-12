PHNX Sports Fires Suns Reporter Gerald Bourguet For Charlie Kirk Posts

PHNX Sports has fired Phoenix Suns reporter Gerald Bourguet over comments he made about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s murder on social media, according to Jeremy Cluff of The Arizona Republic.

The company announced the firing in this social media post on X:

“The opinions expressed by our employees do not represent the views of PHNX or ALLCITY Network. We take matters involving violence very seriously and are committed to ensuring that ALLCITY remains a safe place for our employees and community alike. We have addressed this matter with the individual and made the decision to part ways.”

Suns Reporter Gerald Bourguet Fired After Charlie Kirk Posts

Bourguet, a beat reporter for the NBA franchise, incited anger on social media in the aftermath of Kirk’s assassination with several posts.

“‘Political differences’ are not the same thing as spewing hateful rhetoric on a daily basis, and refusing to mourn a life devoted to that cause is not the same thing as celebrating gun violence. Just so we’re 100% clear on that,” Bourguet posted.

He also posted in a separate message:

“If you’re saddened by today’s ‘political violence,’ horrified by the video, or repulsed by my response, ask yourself why your reaction was different when it came to school shootings, mass deportations or the HUNDREDS of videos of horrific murders in Gaza (which Kirk cheered on).”

He added: “Truly don’t care if you think it’s insensitive or poor timing to decline to respect an evil man who died. Too many of you are more concerned with being polite and *appearing* to be good people rather than showing some damn backbone and standing on (principle) to condemn hate.”

Bourguet also hosted the PHNX Suns podcast.

Shooter Identified As Tyler Robinson

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. A manhunt ensued for the suspect, with federal investigators releasing footage and images of a young man captured on surveillance footage.

President Donald Trump said a minister saw the footage and was able to identify the suspect as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

“A minister — who’s involved with law enforcement by the way, his good friend is a top U.S. marshal — and they took it from there,” Trump said.

According to the BBC News, Utah Governor Spencer Cox reportedly said a family member told him that Robinson had become “more political” in recent years, and said he “didn’t like” Kirk.

Police previously recovered a Mauser .30-caliber, bolt-action rifle in a town in the woods near the school they believe was used by the gunman.

Investigators said Robinson fired a single shot that killed Kirk during an event with students. Cox added that bullet and casings were found with inscriptions, with one reading, “Hey fascist, catch.”