Phoenix has interest in adding a veteran ballhandler like Ben Simmons this offseason

After a 36-46 finish in 2024-25, the Suns started to retool the roster. First, they parted ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer and hired Jordan Ott as his replacement. Ott was an assistant coach for Cleveland in 2024-25.

The team traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets and bought out Bradley Beal’s remaining contract. This made Beal a free agent, and he signed with the Clippers. Ahead of 2025-26, the Suns reportedly want to add a veteran ballhandler to the roster. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Ben Simmons is a player that Phoenix is considering.

What could Ben Simmons bring to the Suns?

In the 2016 NBA draft, the 76ers used the first overall pick to select Ben Simmons out of LSU. Due to a fractured bone in his foot, Simmons was forced to miss his entire rookie season. However, he bounced back nicely in 2017-18 and won Rookie of the Year. He started 81 of 82 games that year. Simmons was voted an all-star in each of his next three seasons with Philadelphia. Eventually, Simmons requested a trade from the team and cited health concerns.

Simmons missed the entire 2021-22 season due to injury. During that season, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Over three years, Simmons played in 90 games for the Nets and made 69 starts. During the 2024-25 season, the Nets bought out Simmons’ contract, and he signed as a free agent with the Clippers.

Following the end of last season, Simmons is drawing interest from several teams. According to NBA insiders Marc Stein, Simmons is a player the Suns have had discussions with. The team needs a veteran PG off the bench after losing Tyus Jones in free agency. Phoenix had an interest in bringing Chris Paul back, but he’s expected to have a reunion with the LA Clippers.

The Suns would love to add a player like Ben Simmons to their roster for the 2025-26 season. At this stage in his career, Simmons could sign a mid-level exemption or veteran’s minimum. Phoenix has Devin Booker as their starting PG next year. Simmons will not take the place of Booker, but he could be a quality PG off the bench. However, the Suns are not the only team monitoring Simmons this offseason. Marc Stein said that the Knicks, Celtics, and Kings are keeping their eye on the 29-year-old. Where will Ben Simmons continue his career?