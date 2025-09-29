Phoenix is being ‘intentional’ with Mark Williams to keep him healthy

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Suns have made changes to the roster. The team traded two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant to the Rockets this offseason. In return, Phoenix received Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and multiple draft picks.

Additionally, the team traded with the Hornets to acquire big man Mark Williams. Over his three-year career, the 23-year-old has missed significant time due to injury. Recently, Suns’ head coach Jordan Ott said the team is being “intentional” with Williams’ workload during the preseason. They want Williams to be healthy and available for their first game on Wednesday, October 22.

How many games will Mark Williams play for the Suns in 2025-26?

Suns Being ‘Intentional’ With Mark Williams Workload https://t.co/tckMn2n4fL — RealGM (@RealGM) September 28, 2025



With the 15th pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the Hornets selected big man Mark Williams out of Duke. The seven-footer played two seasons collegiately before taking his talents to the pros. Over three years in the NBA, Williams has played in 106 games and made 77 starts. In just three seasons, Mark Williams has missed 140 games. Far more than he’s played in the span. It’s been an uphill battle for Williams to stay healthy and on the court.

His 44 games played and 41 starts in 2024-25 were a career-high for Williams. He missed the first 20 games of the season due to injury. At last year’s trade deadline, the Lakers and Hornets were involved in a trade centered around Mark Williams. However, the deal fell through when the Lakers failed Williams’ physical. That voided the trade, and he played the rest of the season for Charlotte. To no surprise, the team traded Mark Williams during the 2025 offseason.

“Once you traded me the first time, it was only a matter of time before I was gone. I just plan on making them regret that decision every time I step on the floor.” — Mark Williams on being traded by the Hornets (via @YoungNBA) pic.twitter.com/fzJFEcKDaZ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 24, 2025

The Suns traded the #25 pick in the 2025 draft and the 2029 first-round pick to acquire Mark Williams. Phoenix also received Vasilije Micić and a 2029 draft pick. Suns’ head coach Jordan Ott said the team is being “intentional” with Williams’ workload this preseason. They want Williams to be available for as many games as possible in 2025-26. Along with Williams, the Suns have depth at center.

That includes rookie Khaman Maluach and Nick Richards. He was the 10th overall pick by Houston in the 2025 draft but was traded on draft night to the Suns. Maluach played collegiately at Duke and has a ton of unlocked potential. If Williams misses time, Maluch could be the team’s starting center. Phoenix also has Nick Richards. He played in 36 games and made 34 starts for the Suns last season. How healthy can Mark Williams stay in the upcoming season for the Suns?