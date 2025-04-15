Phoenix plans to work with Kevin Durant and find his next landing spot for 2025-26

Entering the 2024-25 season, the Suns had the highest payroll in the league, at over $227 million. A majority of that money was paid to Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. All three players had at least a $49 million cap hit this season.

Recently, the Suns parted ways with former head coach Mike Budenholzer. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the Suns could have more changes coming this offseason. Phoenix plans to work with Kevin Durant to find him a new landing spot. Where will the former league MVP play in 2025-26?

Since Mat Ishbia took control of the Suns, he hasn’t been afraid to spend resources. Two days after purchasing the team, Ishbia sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks, and a 2028 pick swap to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant. Waiting to rebuild the franchise was not part of the plan for Matt Ishbia. He’s been aggressive in his moves since buying the Suns.

Unfortunately, his plan has backfired and the Suns are worse off than when he purchased the team. Phoenix has fired their head coach for a third consecutive season. On top of that, their acquisition of Kevin Durant has failed miserably. Durant is still one of the best scorers in the NBA but his time with the Suns is running out. At 36 years old, Durant knows his time left in the league is limited.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Suns will work with Kevin Durant and his business partner to find him a new home. He was with the Suns for two and a half seasons. It’s best for both sides to part ways this offseason. The Suns need draft capital and they’re hoping to get some back in a trade for Durant. Phoenix almost traded Kevin Durant back to the Warriors but Durant nixed the deal at the deadline. Where will Kevin Durant play in 2025-26?