The Phoenix Suns fired their director of safety, security and risk management, Gene Traylor, on Friday. He is currently in the midst of a lawsuit against the organization for discrimination, harassment and retaliation. ESPN’s Baxter Holmes was first to report.

Traylor has been with the team since January 2023.

According to the lawsuit, Traylor believes he was discriminated against for a presentation to management that illustrated flaws in security processes.

Suns senior vice president of communications Sheree Wright issued a statement.

“Mr. Traylor was terminated from his position as a security manager because an independent, outside investigation concluded that he violated company policies with respect to confidential information about security operations and he was intentionally untruthful with the investigator.”

On Dec. 17, 2023, the Phoenix Police Department’s Homeland Defense Bureau conducted a field test of the security measures at PHX Arena during a game. Plainclothes officers attempted to enter the arena using valid game tickets while concealing weapons. Two were able to enter with a knife undetected.

Almost a year later, another field test was conducted. This time, they were able to enter with two handguns and a knife undetected.

According to the lawsuit, the NBA conducted its own security audit in February 2025. The Suns failed that test as well.

Not The First Suns Lawsuit In Recent Times

This is the fifth civil lawsuit filed against the organization by current or former employees over the last 10 months.

The last lawsuit was filed by then-interim head coach of the Phoenix Mercury Nikki Blue’s attorneys. The lawsuit alleges race and gender discrimination, as well as retaliation.

Traylor was hired to identify safety, financial and reputational risks for the organization. Traylor was demoted a year after his presentation.

“Guest safety is our top priority,” a Suns spokeswoman previously stated. “We continue to meet and exceed safety expectations. We regularly conduct security tests, which is standard across the industry.

“We have used these proactive measures to ensure we are operating at the highest level of safety and preparedness.”