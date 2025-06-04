The Phoenix Suns are hiring Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as the franchise’s new head coach. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

This completes an extensive coaching search, which included four rounds of interviews and at least 15 candidates. Johnnie Bryant, also a Cavs assistant, was the other finalist for the position. There has been some speculation Bryant may be in consideration for the newly vacant New York Knicks head coaching position.

Phoenix had parted ways with Mike Budenholzer at the end of the regular season. The Suns finished a very disappointing 36-46, missing out on the Play-In Tournament after entering the season with championship aspirations.

Ott has been in an assistant role since 2012 and is credited with being creative on both offense and defense. He is also believed to thrive in the aspects of player development and communication.

He first started with the Atlanta Hawks before joining the Brooklyn Nets for the start of the 2016-17 season. That was followed by a two-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2022-24 before joining the Cavs. Ott was one of Kenny Atkinson’s first hires upon taking the Cavs head coaching role.

Ott is believed to have played a key role in helping the Cavs to a 64-18 record and Atkinson winning Coach of the Year.

Suns superstar Devin Booker became involved in the hiring process in the final stages. It’s believed he, too, viewed Ott as the best option available.

Suns Set To Enter New Era Under Ott

With the hiring process of a new head coach complete, Phoenix can now direct its attention to what happens with Kevin Durant.

It is expected approximately four to six teams will be involved in discussions to acquire the 15-time All-Star. The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have both been mentioned as possible suitors, though a lot seems to hinge on the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves were both reportedly interested at the trade deadline.