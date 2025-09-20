Phoenix Suns, Mercury Extend Free-TV Deal Through 2028 in Arizona Markets

The Phoenix Suns have extended their local media rights partnership with Gray Media through 2028 with Arizona’s Family continuing as the local television broadcast provider, the team announced Friday.

Suns, Mercury, Valley Suns To Continue Airing Free Games

The “over-the-air for free” deal includes the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and G League’s Valley Suns, who are entering their second season. The deal is worth more than $30 million per season, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“This has always been about the fans,” Suns team owner Mat Ishbia said in a news release. “We were the first to make games available free over-the-air, bringing Suns and Mercury games to more fans in Arizona than ever before.

We’re excited to keep our games free and accessible – growing our fanbase and the game of basketball by ensuring everyone in Arizona has access to watch the Suns and Mercury.”

Because of the expanded reach, viewership for Suns games has doubled, averaging 125,000 viewers compared to the 63,000 viewers before the media rights switch. Mercury games have seen a staggering viewership increase of 425%.

“We know the power of broadcast television and were confident the partnership would move the needle,” said Pat LaPlatney, Co-CEO/President, Gray Media.

“It has created a space for a new generation of Phoenix Suns and Mercury fans to easily connect and cheer on their teams. We see it in the viewership data.

“But most importantly, it ushered in a new era of live sports on broadcast television opening the door for more deals of its kind to be done. We are excited to be on this journey with the Suns and Mercury as we continue to put the fan first.”

The partnership was first announced in 2023 and became the first local broadcast partnership in the WNBA and NBA to go over-the-air. Arizona’s Family launched KPHE to expand to Tucson and Yuma markets.

Arizona’s Family broadcast 70 games on local television in the 2024-25 season.

The Suns, Mercury, and Valley Suns games will also remain available on Suns+ and Merc+, the “direct-to-consumer streaming platforms” powered by Kiswe.

Phoenix opens the 2025-26 season on Oct. 22 against the Sacramento Kings at PHX Arena on AZ Family. The Suns’ full local broadcast schedule will be announced as early as next week.