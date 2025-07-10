Phoenix’s Devin Booker signed a historic two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension

Despite the team changing around him, Devin Booker remains committed to the Phoenix Suns. The 2024-25 season was his 10th year with the team.

Phoenix has made four playoff appearances in that span, including a trip to the NBA Finals. Late on Wednesday evening, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced that Devin Booker is signing a massive contract with the Suns. Booker’s two-year, $145 million deal is historic. It is the highest annual extension salary in NBA history, per his agents.

Devin Booker’s loyalty to the Suns is unwavering

According to sources, Suns owner Matt Ishbia and all-star SG Devin Booker met on Wednesday night. After negotiations, Booker agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension. The 28-year-old is now under contract with Phoenix through the 2029-30 season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received a $285 million supermax extension after winning the NBA Finals. That comes out to an average annual value of $71.25 million.

However, Devin Booker’s contract will pay him $72.5 million annually. Just slightly higher than SGA’s deal. Booker now has five years, $316 million left on his contract with the Suns. In 2023-24, Devin Booker became the all-time scoring leader in Phoenix franchise history. The SG is committed to the Suns, and he has no plans to leave.

Devin Booker and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only players to average 25+ points over the last seven seasons. He’s been a model of consistency for the Suns. Yet the team hasn’t been able to make multiple deep postseason runs. In 2021, Booker helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals. They had a 2-0 lead vs. the Buks and proceeded to lose four consecutive games. That’s the closest Booker has been to a championship in his career with Phoenix.

After a few seasons of disappointment, the Suns parted ways with Kevin Durant this offseason. The duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant did not pan out as ownership had anticipated. They left a lot to be desired, and that’s likely why Durant left this offseason. Rumors around the league are that the Suns could also lose Bradley Beal this offseason. While changes are happening in Phoenix, Devin Booker remains committed to the franchise. The 2025-26 season will be his 11th year with the team.