Phoenix’s Jalen Green led the Suns with 29 points in 23 points in his debut on Thursday

For three seasons, the Suns had a combination of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. After missing the playoffs in 2025, Phoenix’s front office made significant changes to the roster.

The Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Rockets. In return, they received Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, and multiple second-round picks. A hamstring injury forced Jalen Green to miss all of training camp and the first right games of the 2025-26 season. However, Green made his Suns debut on Thursday vs. the Clippers and led the team with 29 points in just 23 minutes.

Jalen Green was the second overall pick by the Rockets in the 2020 NBA draft. He spent the first four seasons of his career with Houston. Green started all 307 games he appeared in for the Rockets. The 23-year-old averaged 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. During the 2025 offseason, the Rockets traded Jalen Green to the Suns to acquire two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant. Green has found a new home with the Suns.

He made his Phoenix debut on Thursday night vs. the Clippers. Jalen Green suffered a hamstring strain during traning camp and needed time to recover. As a result, Green was forced to miss the first eight games of the 2025-26 season. However, Jalen Green made his Suns debut vs. the Los Angeles Clippers last night. He had an impressive performance with 29 points in just 23 minutes of action. Phoenix won the game 115-102 and is now 4-5 this season.

Green had the best plus/minus of any Suns player on Thursday. Phoenix was outscoring the Clippers by 30 points when Green was on the court. He finished the game with 29 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals. The 23-year-old did this all in 23 minutes of action. It was an impressive debut for Jalen Green and a positive sign for the future of the Suns franchise.

They have an elite all-star talent in Devin Booker. The Suns would love to see Jalen Green continue to develop and become Booker’s counterpart. On Thursday, Green showed the ability to play that role. Devin Booker led the team in scoring over their first eight games of the season without Green. Booker was able to take a step back on Thursday and let Green take over. That’s a winning combination for Phoenix moving forward if Jalen Green can continue to play at a high level.