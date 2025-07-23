Phoenix’s Jalen Green said he is excited to bring a ‘winning culture’ to the Suns

The Rockets’ 52-30 record was the second-best finish in the Western Conference last season. Despite their regular season success, Houston did not make it out of the first round of the playoffs.

With that, their front office made a significant change this offseason. Houston traded Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and five second-round picks. One of the key players the Rockets parted ways with was 23-year-old Jalen Green. Recently, Green published an article in the players’ tribune. He’s excited to bring a “winning culture” to Phoenix.

Jalen Green said he ‘loved’ being a Rocket

H-Town, thank you for everything!!!! When I drop 30 on y’all next season, remember the good times! 🤣 @PlayersTribune https://t.co/ZQyCOPl8zu — Jalen Green🤍 (@JalenGreen) July 23, 2025



In the 2021 NBA draft, the Rockets used the second overall pick to select Jalen Green. Instead of playing collegiately for one season before entering the draft, Green played for the NBA G League Ignite program. He took an untraditional path to the pros, but it worked. The first four seasons of his career were with the Rockets. Green started all 307 games he played for Houston. Additionally, Green started all 82 games in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

This offseason, the Rockets made a tough decision to trade a young player like Green for an established veteran like Kevin Durant. Jalen Green was part of the young core of players that were starting to build something in Houston. Now, Green is a member of the Suns and joins a team searching to get back to postseason success.

Jalen Green says he’s excited to bring a winning culture to Phoenix “I’m just excited to get it popping with Book, and to create that winning culture that we figured out down here in Houston.” (Via @PlayersTribune / h/t @PHNX_Suns ) pic.twitter.com/SQ8EYwF6hz — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 23, 2025

Recently, Jalen Green published an article through the players’ tribune. He spoke about how much he loved the city of Houston, the people, and the fans of the team. Green mentioned how the word “rebuild” stood out when he joined the Rockets in 2021-22. The young SG was part of the success in Houston to help turn the team around. Jalen Green is excited to bring a “winning culture” to the Suns in 2025-26.

The Suns have hit a rebuild this offseason, parting ways with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. In the trade for Durant, they added two players who can help Phoenix immediately, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. Both will undoubtedly be starters next season alongside Suns’ all-time leading scorer Devin Booker.