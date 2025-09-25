NBA

Phoenix's Matt Ishbia said Kevin Durant 'just wasn't a fit for what we're doing going forward'

At the 2022-23 trade deadline, the Suns made a massive deal with the Nets. They sent Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, and four unprotected first-round picks to Brooklyn. 

In return, the Suns received a walking Hall of Famer, Kevin Durant. His tenure with the Suns lasted three seasons and 145 games. During the 2025 offseason, Phoenix traded Durant to the Houston Rockets. Recently, Suns’ majority owner Matt Ishbia was on NBA Today. He mentioned how Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the league. However, he said the soon-to-be 37-year-old “just wasn’t a fit for what we’re doing going forward.”

Suns majority owner Matt Ishbia took a subtle jab at Kevin Durant


On NBA Today, the Suns’ majority owner, Matt Ishbia, was asked to reflect on the Kevin Durant trade. He started by mentioning how Durant is a great player and that can never be questioned. Ishbia did state that Kevin Durant “just wasn’t a fit for what we’re doing going forward.” That’s partially why they traded the two-time NBA champion. Phoenix needed to hit a small reset, and trading Durant was their best option.

The Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Rockets in the 2025 offseason. In return, Houston received Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and several draft picks. That included the three players from the 2025 draft class. Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Flemming, and Koby Brea. Additionally, Matt Ishbia went into detail explaining the talent they got back for Durant.


One player Phoenix got in exchange for Kevin Durant was Dillon Brooks. He spent two seasons with Houston and was a full-time starter. Brooks will have a starting role with the new-look Suns’ roster. Another player Phoenix got in the deal was Jalen Green. He was the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and someone the team valued highly. Green is entering his fifth professional season and will turn 23 in February.

Matt Ishbia explained how Jalen Green has so much upside and durability. He started all 82 games in each of his last two seasons. Green was a leading scorer for the Suns, but won’t have to take on that role with Phoenix. Devin Booker is more than capable of leading the team in scoring, while Green is a solid second option. The Suns have a new-look roster heading into 2025-26, and have hit a small rebuild. Will trading Kevin Durant work out in the long term for Phoenix?