Pistons' Ausar Thompson has a lofty goal of winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2025-26

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

June 25, 2025

In 2024-25, the Detroit Pistons tripled their wins from the previous season. The team finished 44-38 and was top six in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit took a step forward as a franchise, and they want to build on that for 2025-25. This offseason, President of Basketball Operations, Trjan Langdon, said one player is working incredibly hard. He noted that Pistons’ former top-five pick Ausar Thompson has a lofty goal ahead of next season. The 22-year-old is set on winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Can Pistons’ Ausar Thompson take the next step in 2025-26?


With the fifth pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Pistons selected Ausar Thompson out of the Over Time Elite league. Thompson has a twin brother, Amen, who was the fourth overall pick in the same draft by Houston. Amen was rated higher than Ausar coming into the league, and that’s shown over two seasons. Houston’s former first-round pick has developed into a key player on their roster.

The Pistons hope Ausar Thompson can take that next step for Detroit this coming season. Pistons President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, said Thompson is “working his tail off.” Langdon told the media that Thompson has a lofty goal of winning Defensive Player of the  Year in 2025-25. That’s an attainable goal for Ausar Thompson.

His calling card coming into the NBA was his athleticism and defensive presence. With his length, Thompson has the tools to be an elite-level defender in the league. He’s already one of the top perimeter defenders. If the 22-year-old bulks up his frame, he could become a legitimate defensive anchor for the Pistons. Along with adding size, Thompson is working on “ball-handling” and “shot creation” this offseason.

Over two seasons with the Pistons, we’ve seen how explosive Thompson can be. He has a 38-inch standing vertical jump and can jump sky high in the air for rebounds. At six-foot-seven, Thompson has a seven-foot wingspan. He is a strong perimeter defender who can block shots and create steals with ease. If Thompson takes a step forward in 2025-26, Defensive Player of the Year is not out of the question.