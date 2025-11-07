Pistons Claim Ex-Kings Center Isaac Jones Off Waivers

The Detroit Pistons have claimed second-year forward Isaac Jones off the waiver wire, sources close to the team told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday.

Kings Released Isaac Jones, Signed Precious Achiuwa

Jones was released by the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday in order for the team to create roster space to sign former New York Knicks center Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, veteran minimum deal.

Achiuwa was sent to the Knicks as part of the OG Anunoby trade in December 2023.

The Detroit Pistons have claimed former Sacramento Kings center Isaac Jones off free agency waivers, sources tell ESPN. The second-year big man occupies the Pistons’ 15th roster spot. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2025



Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Kings will now have $191,043 removed from their cap sheet — that’s the amount they would have owed Jones had he not been claimed.

While Jones will earn $1.95 million in his second campaign, that total won’t become fully guaranteed until January. This is part of the two-year, $2.1 million rest-of-season contract he signed with Sacramento in March.

Jones Went Undrafted Out Of Washington State

Jones, a former Washington State star, went undrafted in 2024 and signed a two-way contract with the Kings. He appeared in 40 games off the bench last season, averaging 3.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 7.6 minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-8 wing had his two-way deal converted to a standard contract in March.

In Sacramento’s 133-104 home loss to the Knicks on March 10, he recorded career highs of 12 points and five rebounds to go with a pair of assists and one steal in 18 minutes of action.

Earlier in his rookie season, Jones also matched his career high in scoring versus the San Antonio Spurs (Dec. 1) and Houston Rockets (Dec. 3).

His role was limited at the NBA level, but the 25-year-old played well during his rookie season with the G League’s Stockton Kings, averaging 21.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 32.1 minutes on 58/29.4/73.5 shooting.

Pistons Chose Jones Over Malik Beasley

Jones will fill the 15th and final standard roster spot for the Pistons.

Detroit was initially holding open that final spot for Malik Beasley, who remains a free agent as he continues to await the resolution of the NBA’s investigation over gambling allegations.

Before news of the federal investigation into Beasley, he was in talks with the Pistons on a three-year, $42 million contract. Detroit holds Beasley’s Non-Bird rights, meaning they could have offered him a multi-year deal with an annual salary worth up to $7.2 million.

In September, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reported that a potential reunion had been on the table. Beasley was also interested in re-signing with his former team.

“It’s definitely a place I want to be,” Beasley said following Detroit’s playoff elimination last season against New York. “To be here, my mom’s hometown, I grew up here a lot in the summertime. To be able to perform in front of this city is huge and I’m glad I got a chance to do that.”

The Pistons, however, were not willing to wait on the league to end its investigation.