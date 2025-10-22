Pistons’ Duncan Robinson is projected to start for an injured Jaden Ivey to begin 2025-26

Cade Cunningham and the Pistons are on the road for their first game of the 2025-26 season. On Tuesday, they will be in Chicago to face the Bulls. Tip-off is at 8:00 p.m. EST.

For at least the first four weeks, Detroit will be without starting SG Jaden Ivey. He has a small procedure on his knee and will make his season debut later down the road. To replace Ivey, the Pistons are expected to start a first-year player with the team. Duncan Robinson is in line to start at SG on Tuesday night when the Pistons face the Bulls.

During the 2025 offseason, the Pistons completed a sign-and-trade with the Heat to acquire veteran SG Duncan Robinson. As part of that contract, Robinson signed a three-year, $48 million deal. He is under contract with Detroit through the 2027-28 season. The 31-year-old spent the first seven seasons of his professional career with the Heat. Robinson appeared in 423 games and made 283 starts for Miami. For his seven years with the Heat, Robinson averaged 11.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Duncan Robinson is well known for his marksmanship from deep. For his career, the former undrafted pro shoots .397% from beyond the arc.

To begin he 2025-26 season, the Pistons will be without starting SG Jaden Ivey. He had a small procedure on his knee and will miss at least the first four weeks. Not ideal for the Pistons, who want to start the season strong. He played in 74 games and made 37 starts for the Heat in 2024-25. Robinson averaged 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

While Jaden Ivey recovers from a knee injury, Duncan Robinson should fit well with the Pistons’ starters. Cade Cunningham is good for nearly 20+ points and 10+ assists per game. He can create his own shot and set up teammates. Duncan Robinson can space the floor for Detroit as a legitimate threat from deep. Additionally, Asuar Thompson has deficiencies in shooting the ball. He’s another player who can create easy looks for Duncan Robinson. Detroit is on the road Tuesday evening to face the Bulls at 8:00 p.m. EST.