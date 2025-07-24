Pistons Emerge As Favorites To Land Cam Thomas

The Detroit Pistons are now the frontrunners to land Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas, according to BetUS Sportsbook. Detroit has the best odds (+300), followed by the Charlotte Hornets (+400), Memphis Grizzlies (+400), and other teams.

Pistons, Nets Could Work Out A Sign-And-Trade For Cam Thomas

If the Nets and Pistons are able to agree to a sign-and-trade for Thomas, one player who might be leaving Detroit is Jaden Ivey. The 23-year-old missed 52 games last season but has put up exceptional stats throughout his career.

Before his injury, he was averaging career highs of 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and four assists per game while also shooting career bests of 46% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc.

However, this is assuming that Detroit would agree to such a deal.

Meanwhile, the Nets and Thomas, a restricted free agent, have “yet to even significantly engage” in contract discussions this offseason, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported last week.

NBA Team Odds Detroit Pistons +300 Charlotte Hornets +400 Memphis Grizzlies +400 Chicago Bulls +400 Orlando Magic +600 Washington Wizards +600 Utah Jazz +600

Nets Daily also reported that Thomas was seeking “a deal as high as $100 million over four years,” but both sides are not close to reaching a new deal. He prefers a contract in the $25-$30 million range.

Thomas, who turns 24 in October, hopes to remain with the Nets.

“I definitely, definitely want to be back in Brooklyn. It’s definitely home for me. Being drafted there you definitely build bonds with a lot of people there, so I definitely love it there,” he told WTKR News 3 last month.

“But at the same time, you have to do what’s best for you in the business aspects. So I have to play that by ear, but I definitely want to be back for sure. I definitely love Brooklyn.”

Thomas Has Spent His Four-Year NBA Career With Nets

Thomas was selected No. 21 overall by the Nets in the 2021 NBA draft out of LSU.

In 215 career NBA regular-season games (80 starts) with Brooklyn across four seasons, Thomas has averaged 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 23.2 minutes per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point territory.

The 6-foot-4 Thomas is coming off an injury-plagued season, appearing in the fewest games (25) of his four-year career. The guard did, however, average career highs in points (24.7), rebounds (3.6), and assists (3.4) in 2024-25.

But defensively, the Nets gave up 122.3 points per 100 possessions when Thomas was on the court. He also logged 22.5 points a night across 66 games (51 starts) during the 2023-24 campaign.

While Thomas missed most of last season, Brooklyn reportedly wants him back.

“We love Cam. We think he’s one of the best scoring guards in the league, and an underrated playmaker. We’ll see what happens, but our feelings about Cam as a player and person have never wavered. We love him,” a Nets coach said, via Spotrac.