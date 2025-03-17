The Pistons have been thriving under J.B. Bickerstaff’s leadership this season, as they currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, looking to return to playoff action this year. However, the Detroit coach insists that referees have affected their performances, especially in this weekend’s loss to OKC.

During Saturday’s postgame interview, the tactician simply couldn’t address the situation. “I’m extremely proud of the way (the Pistons) continued to compete,” he said after login 113-107 to the Thunder. “I’m disgusted by the way that game was officiated. The level of disrespect was above and beyond.”

Detroit also suffered the loss of star Cade Cunningham, who was ejected. “They have a guy fall down and trip on his own teammates foot, they review us for a hostile act. They throw an elbow to our chest-neck area, I ask for them [to] at least take a look at it. Just show us the respect to take a look at it. No one would take a look at it,” J.B. insisted.

“We’re growing young players; our young players are competing their tail off. The least that they could do is get the same respect that everybody else in this league gets and get refereed the same way that everybody else in this league gets reffed. Enough is enough,” Bickerstaff finally concluded.

The Pistons tactician mostly showed disappointment in the disparagement he felt with the way officials treated him in comparison to rival coach Mark Diagneault when he sought an explanation for a call. Throughout the game, J.B. yearned for reviews.

Before the matchup, the Oklahoma City coach even said that his squad was prepared for this officiating crew, which consisted of Brian Forte, Brett Nansel, and Natalie Sago, would have a loose whistle. “I thought our guys showed good resolve,” he started out.

Mark then added: “We do analytics on every referee crew, and that referee crew was the loosest whistle coming into the game that we’ve seen all season in terms of how little they call. We told the guys before the game (that) this is gonna be a physical game because it’s Detroit and they’re not gonna call very much.”