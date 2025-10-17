Pistons’ Jaden Ivey Out At Least 4 Weeks After Knee Surgery

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey underwent right knee surgery and so will miss at least the next four weeks, the team announced.

Ivey played in one preseason game before the issue emerged. According to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, it wasn’t specifically something from the game that caused the injury.

“It was something that was developing over his work. Obviously, from coming back but in training camp also, he started to feel something,” Bickerstaff said. “We took precautions, and then the medical team did their assessments and those things, and then had to make the decision that ultimately led us to where we are today.”

Ivey played just 30 games last season and missed the entire postseason. He averaged 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists before breaking his left fibula.

This is undoubtedly a significant blow for the Pistons. When Ivey was out last year, they went out and acquired Dennis Schroder for guard depth and he filled in admirably. Schroder is now with the Sacramento Kings.

Who Will Stand Up For Pistons In Ivey’s Absence?

Marcus Sasser will now have additional ball handling duties while Ausar Thompson may be given more opportunity to showcase his playmaking. Newly signed Caris LeVert can also handle some of the load and they’ll need him to.

Cade Cunningham is emerging as a superstar but the Pistons won’t want to put too much on his plate. In addition to Ivey’s early absence, he will also have to adjust to life all season without Malik Beasley who proved one of the best shooters in the league last season. Tim Hardaway Jr. also departed to the Denver Nuggets.

So, not only will Cunningham have a bit more than expected from a playmaking perspective. He’ll also have to show he can be as effective without the same degree of floor spacing around him.