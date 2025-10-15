Pistons’ Jaden Ivey sat out Tuesday’s preseason game as he recovers from a leg injury

In 2024-25, the Detroit Pistons finished with a 44-38 record. That was sixth in the Eastern Conference. Detroit made a playoff appearance for the first time sicne 2019.

The core of Detroit’s roster is returning for the 2025-26 season. That includes former top-five pick Jaden Ivey. During 2024-25, Jaden Ivey suffered a broken fibula. It was a season-ending injury for the 23-year-old. However, Ivey was cleared for the start of traning camp and participated in the preseason. Jaden Ivey sat out for the Pistons’ preseason game on Tuesday vs. the Cavaliers.

Jaden Ivey is still not fully recovered from a leg injury in 2024-25

Detroit Pistons shock fans: Jaden Ivey benched vs Cavaliers amid injury concerns Pistons Hold Out Jaden Ivey Against Cavaliers Amid Injury Concerns When the Detroit Pistons faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, fans were met with an unexpected twishttps://t.co/Ne9LvEpkwH pic.twitter.com/KjTQ9rIfii — M Sports (@MSports_all) October 15, 2025



When the Pistons started their 2025-26 preseason, SG Jaden Ivey was available. This was promising for fans as Ivey suffered a significant leg injury last season. The young guard had surgery on January 2, 2025. Just one day after, he suffered a broken fibula. In the months since his procedure, Jaden Ivey has been recovering well. There have been no setbacks along the way.

While Ivey played in Detroit’s first preseason game, he missed each of the team’s last two contests. He was listed as a DNP coach’s decision. This shocked Pistons fans, as Ivey was available just a week ago. However, team insiders reported that Jaden Ivey was seen limping after their game last Monday vs. the Grizzlies. It makes sense why Ivey has missed the last two preseason games for the Pistons.

The comeback is greater than the setback… Faith, a documentary following Jaden Ivey’s return to the court. Coming soon to YouTube. pic.twitter.com/21zQTsvCDG — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 10, 2025



Before his devastating injury in 2024-25, Jaden Ivey was having a career year with Detroit. In 30 starts last season, Ivey averaged a career-high 17.6 points and 4.1 rebounds along with 4.0 assists per game. Over three seasons with the Pistons, Jaden Ivey has appeared in 181 games and made 164 starts. If Ivey can stay healthy in 2025-26, the team is optimistic about their chances in the postseason.

The Pistons’ first game of the 2025-26 regular season is Wednesday, October 22, on the road vs. Chicago. After missing the last two preseason games, will Jaden Ivey have any setbacks for the regular season? The team did add Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson this offseason. Both are capable of playing extra minutes while Jaden Ivey works his way back to full health.