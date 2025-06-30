Sources told the press on Sunday that federal authorities are currently investigating Malik Beasley based on allegations of gambling related to NBA matches and prob bets. The Pistons guard is being tracked for actions supposedly made back in the 2023-24 campaign when he played in Milwaukee.

That season, the player averaged 11.3 points in 79 games, while making a career-high 77 starts for the Bucks. There was one specific U.S. Sportsbook that noticed unusual betting behavior around the athlete’s statistics, starting around January 2024. The interest was certainly odd.

A report from the gambling industry pointed out a specific contest between the Bucks and Trail Blazers on January 31 of last year, which had odds on Malik posting lesser than 2.5 rebounds, +120 to around -250 due to a surge of action on the under. That night Beaskley ended with six rebounds to his name.

“An investigation is not a charge,” said Steve Haney, who serves as Beasley’s attorney. “Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now he has not been charged with anything.”

The 28-year-old was negotiating his future in Detroit on a three-year, $42 million deal, which is now on pause until the athlete solves his issues with the authorities. The Michigan organization told the press they are aware of the situation but are deferring further comment.

“There have been no charges against Malik,” the sharpshooter’s lawyer said. “It’s just an investigation at this point. We hope people reserve judgement until he’s charged – or if he’s charged. It’s not uncommon for there to be a federal investigation.”

As for the NBA, they also acknowledged the FBI’s interest. “We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation,” league spokesman Mike Bass revealed, as last year former Raptors forward Jontay Porter was banned by the NBA after he was found guilty of disclosing confidential data to sport bettors.