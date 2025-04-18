Not too long ago, the Pistons had been humiliated after suffering the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history, plus owning the league’s worst record for two straight campaigns. It seems more than ever that the club was ready for a change, and Tom Gores had a plan for it.

The Detroit owner started out with a series of moves, starting with the uncomfortable decision of letting go of coach Monty Williams which came at a $65 million cost. Led by Cade Cunningham this season, the Michigan franchise produced a 44-38 record, after last year’s league-low 14 wins.

Now, they’ve become the first NBA club to ever triple their total number of victories from the previous campaign. “I haven’t seen anything like it,” said former NBA coach Dwane Casey said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Now the Pistons are ready for their first playoff run in six years, which is set to begin this Saturday evening on the road against the Knicks (6 ET, ESPN). “It’s surreal that we’re here when you look back at what this team had been through when we took the job,” said general manager Trajan Langdon. “It’s incredibly gratifying and I’m so happy for the players who made it happen.”

Back when Gores bought the team back in 2011, he tried his best to revive this three-time championship franchise, but failed miserably until this present season. After paying Williams to leave last May and then hiring Langdon, they put J.B. Bickerstaff on the bench.

“Tom Gores’ decision to move on from Monty created a domino effect, and it’s a move most owners would not have made because of his contract,” said former NBA player Jalen Rose, who has expressed his love for his hometown team many times in the past.

The retired star turned TV analyst then added: “The fact that he was willing to blow it all up sent a message to everyone, including media and fans, and then he hired one of the hottest GM prospects when he got Trajan.”