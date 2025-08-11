The Detroit Pistons are signing free agent forward Javonte Green to a one-year deal, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday. The 32-year-old is set to enter his seventh NBA season.

Javonte Green Set To Enter Seventh NBA Season

Green has appeared in 263 career NBA regular-season games (74 starts) over parts of six seasons, averaging 5.3 points and 3.1 boards per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 33.8% from deep.

He went undrafted in 2019 out of Radford University and signed a deal with the Boston Celtics. The 6-foot-4 wing played nearly two seasons with the Celtics before getting traded to the Chicago Bulls in March 2021.

In 68 games (19 starts) split between the New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers last season, Green averaged 5.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.9% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point territory.

While with the Pelicans in a 112-108 home loss to the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 22, he recorded a season-high 15 points on 6-of-9 (66.7%) shooting from the floor and a pair of free throws.

Despite his consistent play as a reserve, New Orleans waived Green on Feb. 20. However, he signed with the Cavaliers three days later. The Virginia native thought Cleveland was the perfect landing spot for him.

“I just felt like here was the best fit for me,” Green told reporters after the Cavs’ 129-123 home win on Feb. 23. “I’m a very team-oriented player and I think this team has that. I think it could be an easy fit for me.”

Green To Join Jaden Ivey, Duncan Robinson In Pistons’ Wing Rotation

According to Basketball Reference, Green is now joining a Detroit wing rotation that includes Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey, Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert, and Ronald Holland II.

The Pistons currently have 13 players signed to standard contracts. This means even if Green’s deal isn’t fully guaranteed, he should be able to earn a spot on the 15-man regular season roster.

Detroit finished with the worst record in the NBA the prior two seasons before last season, but the Pistons were able to redeem themselves in 2024-25 with a core of Cade Cunnigham, Jalen Duren, Ivey, and Thompson.

The Pistons secured their first winning season since 2016 and clinched their first playoff berth since 2019.

While the Pistons were supposed to make several moves this offseason to upgrade their roster, recent plans have been put on hold due to Malik Beasley’s ongoing gambling investigation.

The probe quickly halted contract talks between him and the Pistons.

Detroit also lost Dennis Schroder and Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency, but the team was able to sign Caris LeVert and land Duncan Robinson from the Miami Heat via a sign-and-trade.