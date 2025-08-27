Pistons, Timberwolves Among Teams Interested In Malik Beasley

The Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves have “recently touched base” on Malik Beasley, joining the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Tuesday.

Malik Beasley Spent Nearly Three Seasons With Timberwolves

ESPN first reported last Friday that the 28-year-old Beasley is no longer a target of a federal gambling investigation, but he’s still considered a subject of that probe, so he technically hasn’t been cleared.

Beasley spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Timberwolves from 2020-22 before being traded to the Utah Jazz as part of the Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal during the 2022 offseason.

The former first-rounder logged some of the best scoring numbers of his career in Minnesota, averaging 15.1 points per contest in 130 games (68 starts) while shooting 41.9% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point territory.

The Wolves have 13 players under contract and are operating about $5.9 million below the second tax apron, so they would be able to offer Beasley more than a minimum-salary contract using the taxpayer mid-level exception.

Pistons Can Offer Beasley A First-Year Salary Worth Up To $7.2 Million

The Pistons, however, still control Beasley’s Non-Bird rights, giving them the ability to offer him a first-year salary worth up to $7.2 million. While they could bring him back, their level of interest is unclear.

Detroit already added Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson this summer, and the club doesn’t have the ability to offer Beasley a higher salary for next season compared to several other teams.

“Teams that have an exception to sign Beasley to a contract greater than $7.2 million include the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Washington Wizards. The Brooklyn Nets also have cap space in excess of more than $20 million,” ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote last Friday.

The Pistons and Beasley were set to complete a three-year, $42 million contract to bring the 6-foot-4 guard back, but that proposal was withdrawn after the franchise became aware of the federal investigation.

He signed a one-year, $6 million contract with Detroit last July.

Beasley Had Career-High Numbers With Detroit

Beasley, who finished second in voting for the Sixth Man of the Year award last season, appeared in all 82 games (18 starts) in 2024-25, his first campaign with the Pistons.

The Florida State product averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 27.8 minutes per contest while shooting 43% from the floor and a career-best 41.6% from beyond the arc.

Per Basketball Reference, Beasley made 319 3-pointers, the most in a season in Pistons franchise history and the second most in the NBA behind Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards.

In Detroit’s 125-112 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 7, he recorded a career-high 36 points on 13-of-23 (56.5%) shooting from the field and 9-for-19 (47.4%) from deep.