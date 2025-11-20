Portland’s Deni Avdija had a career-high 11 assists in his third-ever triple-double

The Trail Blazers were home on Wednesday evening to face the Bulls. Portland was down by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter. However, the team continued to fight and made a comeback.

It was spoiled by Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic hitting a game-winning three-pointer as time expired. The Trail Blazers lost 122-121 to the Bulls and are 6-9 this season. Portland’s Deni Avdija had a massive outing for the Blazers, but the team could not hold on for a win. Avdija had 32 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high 11 assists. That was his third career triple-double.

Deni Avdija had a career-high 11 assists vs. the Bulls in a 122-121 loss

On Wednesday, the Portland Trail Blazers almost completed a successful comeback win vs. the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic had other plans. His game-winning three left Blazers fans stunned. The team made the miraculous comeback in the fourth quarter, and it was taken away in the final seconds. Throughout the 2025-26 season, one of Portland’s most consistent players has been Deni Avdija. He is in his second season with the Trail Blazers.

He was traded to Portland during the 2024 offseason by the Wizards. In return, Washington received Malcolm Brodgon, the 14th pick in the 2024 NBA draft (Bub Carrington), a 2029 first-round pick, and two second-round picks. Brogdon has since retired from the NBA, and Deni Avdija is taking his game to another level. His 25.9 points and 5.2 assists per game are new career-highs for the 24-year-old.

Against the Bulls on Wednesday, Deni Avdija finished the game with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high 11 assists. His monster performance was spoiled by Chicago hitting a game-winning three. Deni Avdija is leading the team in points per game to begin the 2025-26 season. Additionally, his 5.2 assists per game are second on the team to Jrue Holiday.

If Deni Avdija continues to play at this level, he could be in line for his first all-star selection. In 15 games to begin the 2025-26 season, Avdija’s .376 three-point percentage is the best of his career. Portland has leaned on Deni Avdija’s offensive production. A 6-9 record has Portland at ninth in the West through the first month of the season. Can the talented SF lead the Trail Blazers to their first postseason appearance sicne 2021?