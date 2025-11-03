Portland’s Matisse Thybulle had thumb surgery and will miss 4-6 weeks due to injury

Despite some off-court issues involving Chauncey Billups, the Trail Blazers have not let the outside noise affect them. Interim head coach Tiago Splitter has Portland playing at a high level to start the 2025-26 season.

Through their first six games, the Trail Blazers are 4-2 and have won three straight. Portland is home on Monday, November 3, to face the Los Angeles Lakers. The team will be without backup guard/forward Matisse Thybulle. He suffered a “tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of the left thumb” last Wednesday. Two days later, Thybulle had surgery on his thumb and is set to miss four to six weeks, according to league insiders.

Matisse Thybulle injured his left thumb during Wednesday’s game at Utah. A subsequent MRI conducted Thursday revealed a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of the left thumb. Thybulle underwent successful surgery this morning and will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/UijJ5hzIfK — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 31, 2025



In the 2019 NBA draft, the 76ers traded up to acquire Matisse Thybulle with the 20th overall pick out of Washington. Thybulle spent the first four and a half seasons of his career with Philadelphia. He played in 245 games and made 78 starts for the 76ers. Thybulle averaged 4.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. At the 2022-23 deadline, the Sixers traded Matisse Thybulle to the Trail Blazers. That was part of a larger three-team deal involving the 76ers, Hornets, and Trail Blazers.

Over four seasons, Matisse Thybulle has appeared in 104 games for the Blazers and made 46 starts. The 28-year-old played in just 15 games for Portland during the 2024-25 season. Thybulle averaged 20.8 minutes per game during those 15 appearances. In 2025-26, Matisse Thybulle was averaging 12.3 minutes per game before the injury. His role has continued to decrease over time in Portland.

One day, the Portland Trail Blazers will have Matisse Thybulle and Robert Williams healthy at the same time and their defense will be even more incredible. — David MacKay (@DavidMacKayNBA) November 1, 2025

His surgery was performed by Steven S. Shin, MD, at the Cedars Sinai/Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center in Los Angeles, California. Matisse Thybulle is on an expiring $11.5 million deal in 2025-26. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent this offseason unless Portland re-signs him. In positive injury news, big man Robert Williams made his season debut on Friday vs. the Nuggets. Portland is home on Monday, November 3, to face the Los Angeles Lakers.